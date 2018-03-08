WNCC To Construct Indoor Training Facility In Alliance, Full Council Audio

The Alliance City Council met on Tuesday night for a very large meeting. They introduced a new employee to the city of Alliance. Phillip Harris will be working with the water and sewer maintenance. There was one proclamation with the Girl Scout Week, which is March 11th – 17th.

Terry Galloway of Almquist, Maltzahn, Galloway and Luth P.C. presented the review of the City of Alliance Audit. They say the City is in good shape financially. There was a number of public hearings on rezoning including Brian Jelinek, John and Debra Hoffman, Blaine Rasmussen, and Lee and Elizabeth Fritzler. Jelinek’s purpose for the rezoning is to allow the processing and storing of beans on his property, and to utilize the existing rail siding. The property is near BNSF tracks east of County Road 58. Hoffman’s will be creating a subdivision on their property. Rasmussen will be operating a diesel repair and maintenace shop on South Mississippi Avenue. Frizler will be moving Red Beard Garage on West Kansas Street for a diesel repair, maintenance, and vehicle tow yard.

Council approved Aaron and Julie Hamburger’s request. They will be operating a daycare facility on Black Hills Avenue. Council also approved a new contract for a Golf Course Professional with Jackie Stevens at Skyview Golf Course.

Western Nebraska Community College will be expanding their education program with construction of an indoor training facility at the powerline program. Accoding to http://www.wncc.edu “You can Earn a diploma in Powerline Construction & Maintenance Technology in 12 months, or an Associate of Occupational Studies (AOS) in 15 months.” WNCC offers the Powerline Construction and Maintenance Technology degree at the Alliance Campus.

Council approved a resolution for the Ladies Golf Association. This authorizes a 50% share of the women’s locker rental revenue at the golf course. This will be in effect with the 2018 golf season and future years. Peltz Companies of Alliance was awarded the demolition of the 100 Big Horn Avenue and Cheyenne Avenue old pool bath house.

You can hear the full council audio below, and full meeting minutes at https://cityofalliance.net/index.aspx?nid=85