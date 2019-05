WNCC to Confer 297 Degrees or Certificates Saturday

Western Nebraska Community College will hold their 87th Annual Commencement , Saturday May 11, 4 p.m. at Cougar Palace in Scottsbluff. WNCC will confer 297 degrees or certificates at the ceremony. Additionally, WNCC will be hosting a GED graduation ceremony at 11 a.m. and a nurse pinning at 2 p.m. Both events will be held in the John N. Harms Center Plex.

Dr. Thomas RaShad Easley, who serves as the assistant dean for community and inclusion at Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies will be delivering the commencement address Saturday. In this role, he assists with enhancing diversity by promoting access to education for all people, and developing scholarly and relevant programming around workplace equity.

Following commencement, a reception will be held in Pioneer Hall with refreshments and music.