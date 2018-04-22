WNCC Presents Student-Directed ‘No Exit’ April 26-29

Pasiensia Marez is more than a little excited to be directing “No Exit.”

In fact, she has been dreaming of the opportunity since high school when she first learned about the play and its author, Jean-Paul Sartre.

“I’m super stoked for it because I’ve loved this play since high school,” said Marez, a Western Nebraska Community College theater major. Marez also directed “All in the Timing” last spring as a WNCC student. “I’m super excited to be able to direct again. I didn’t think I was going to be able to, so this is exciting.”

Marez and the WNCC Theatre Arts Department will present “No Exit” on April 26-29 at 7:30 p.m. in the lower bay area of the John N. Harms Center. Tickets are $5 each and are available at the door one hour prior to curtain. WNCC students, faculty, and staff will be admitted free with an ID.

“No Exit,” features three people locked up in one room together in hell. Instead of being tortured by fire, whips, and chains, they torment each other with clashing personalities and actions. WNCC students Dani Lopez, Troy Jacobucci, and Brandy Mendoza, along with Noemi Marin make up the cast.

Marez and the cast have had just over a month to put the 45-minute show together. Because of their familiarity with each other and experience in theater, Marez said rehearsals have been a collaborative effort, which has made the process run smoothly.

“The cast is really great,” Marez said. “They’re a lot of fun. We’ve all worked together with ‘All in the Timing,’ and we’re all the same age, so it’s really great because we’re all comfortable with each other.”

That becomes particularly helpful considering the darker elements of the play.

“Since the play is so deep and really heavy, it makes it easier that we’re not as shy and are able to talk about the play,” Marez said. “We’ll have to talk about how a part is uncomfortable and how can we work with it, so that’s been really great.”

Those in attendance can expect adult themes and language, Marez said, and encourages those attending to do so with an open mind.

Despite the dark theme, Marez hopes the play can provide a beneficial message to the audience.

“These people are in hell, so it’s not a happy ending for them,” she said. “But I’m hoping we can look at these three bad souls who made really bad choices, were absolutely awful people, and take that and better ourselves in the future.”