WNCC Hosting Home School CollegeNOW! Workshops

Western Nebraska Community College is hosting three workshops for all home school parents and their children covering the benefits of WNCC’s CollegeNOW! program.

Workshops will be held on the WNCC Sidney Campus on Tuesday, September 18, the Scottsbluff Campus on Wednesday, September 19, and the Alliance Campus on Tuesday, September 25. Each workshop is free and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m.

“We encourage all home school parents and their children to attend a CollegeNOW! workshop to gain an understanding of the educational opportunities available through WNCC,” said Juila Newman, CollegeNOW! director. “WNCC is excited to provide resources and assistance to complement a home school curriculum, and serve as a steppingstone to the next phase of your child’s education.” Topics covered will include WNCC’s programs of study, achievement and placement testing, scholarships, and advising. There will also be time to ask questions regarding the CollegeNOW! program or any additional questions about WNCC.