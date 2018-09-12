WNCC And City Of Scottsbluff Host Second Annual Manufacturing Day

Western Nebraska Community College Workforce Development and the City of Scottsbluff will host the second annual Manufacturing Day on Friday, October 5 in conjunction with National Manufacturing Day.

The event, sponsored by the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce, Black Hills Energy, and Nebraska Public Power District, is open to all panhandle manufacturers and high school or college students aspiring to enter the manufacturing field.

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) created National Manufacturing Day to help the industry’s businesses address the skilled labor shortage by connecting manufacturers with the future generation’s workforce. The event’s mission is to cultivate workforce readiness from those high school and college students, while educating and inspiring them to pursue a career in the manufacturing field.

At the event, area students will meet local manufacturers, hear from experts in the field, and have the option of touring a manufacturing facility.

“Manufacturing Day provides a rare opportunity for our area manufacturers to meet and plant a seed with these potential future employees,” said City of Scottsbluff Economic Development Director Starr Lehl.

Speaking at the event will be T.R. Raimondo from the Nebraska Advanced Manufacturing Coalition (NAMC) and Matt Allmand, director of the Nebraska Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP). Raimondo helped start the “Dream it. Do it.” campaign, which helps students identify the education and training needed to enter the manufacturing field. Allmand, as director of Nebraska MEP, has built relationships around the state to help Nebraska manufacturers grow, compete, and excel in a global market.

“We are so fortunate to have T.R. and Matt available for our area students and manufacturers,” Lehl said. “Both have accumulated a wealth of experience in the field, and know firsthand the outstanding benefits of working in manufacturing in the state of Nebraska.”