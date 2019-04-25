Panhandle Post

WNCC Alliance Campus award winners honored

Western Nebraska Community College is pleased to announce the following students who earned awards at the annual WNCC Alliance Campus Awards Ceremony on April 23.

Western Nebraska Community College Alliance Campus award winners display their certificates following the ceremony on Tuesday.

Board of Governors Award: Lindsay Swanson
President’s Leadership Award: Rona Armstrong
Executive Vice President of Educational Services Award: Sam Andreasen
Vice President of Student Services Student Leadership Award: Taylor Dudley
Vice President of Administrative Services Non-Traditional Student of the Year Award: Kirsten Robinson
Dean of Students Student Organization of the Year Award: Student Council
Fostering Community Award: Edward Salazar
Student Government – Student Cougar Award: Top of the Pole Club
Division of Health Occupations Award: Kinsie Hanson 
 
Division of Math and Science Award: Madison Morgan
 
Alliance Powerline Award: Trevor Nelson
 
CollegeNOW! Award: Tomi Hall, David Johnson, and Joclyn Staman

