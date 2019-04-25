WNCC Alliance Campus award winners honored

Western Nebraska Community College is pleased to announce the following students who earned awards at the annual WNCC Alliance Campus Awards Ceremony on April 23.

Board of Governors Award: Lindsay Swanson

President’s Leadership Award: Rona Armstrong

Executive Vice President of Educational Services Award: Sam Andreasen

Vice President of Student Services Student Leadership Award: Taylor Dudley

Vice President of Administrative Services Non-Traditional Student of the Year Award: Kirsten Robinson

Dean of Students Student Organization of the Year Award: Student Council

Fostering Community Award: Edward Salazar

Student Government – Student Cougar Award: Top of the Pole Club

Division of Health Occupations Award: Kinsie Hanson

Division of Math and Science Award: Madison Morgan



Alliance Powerline Award: Trevor Nelson

CollegeNOW! Award: Tomi Hall, David Johnson, and Joclyn Staman