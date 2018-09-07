WNCC Action Performing Arts Academy Opens Fall Season

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. <September 6, 2018> — Dani Lopez was amazed at the amount of talent displayed during last year’s Action Performing Arts Academy.

“They are all so creative in their own way,” said Lopez, a Western Nebraska Community College student. “It’s amazing to see how talented they are, and how fast they pick up on things and see what they do with the lessons we teach them.”

Lopez will be helping instruct the Action Performing Arts Academy for the second straight year. Sessions will be held on Saturdays from September 8th through the 29th, October 6th through the 27th, and November 3rd through the 24th. Each session is $40 and open to all students from fourth through 12th grade. The Action Performing Arts Academy is led by WNCC Theatre Arts Program Director Robert Thompson, Jr., and sponsored by the Theatre Arts program and WNCC Theatre Action Club.

The four-day sessions serve as acting classes for youth in the community, covering character creation, interacting in dramatizations, and planning and improvising plays. To familiarize students with theater and the environment, the Academy begins with a series of games, which give students an opportunity to warm up to each other, Lopez said.

“It’s good to start with games so they can get to know each other,” she said. “Then we ease into improvisation exercises and see how they work under pressure.”

That’s when students truly begin to blossom, Lopez said.

However, she also emphasizes the variety of roles available in theater. While some may not feel comfortable on stage, there are plenty of positions to fill, she said.

“We welcome all who want to join,” Lopez said. “It doesn’t matter how fast you can run or how much you can lift. In theater, we can find a place for anyone willing to participate. That’s the biggest benefit is knowing that you can feel welcome here and be free to express your true self.”

For more information on the Academy, or to register, please call 308-635-6700.

“I really want to spread theater to youth in the community,” Lopez said. “It’s a lot of fun to work with these kids. I’m really happy they have these types of classes so they can get a feel of what theater is and how exciting it is.”