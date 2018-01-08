Wit And Wisdom Sought For Reminders About Safe Driving 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to share their wit, wisdom and wordplay in creating reminders for safe driving.

A new message is posted every Friday for 24 hours on overhead highway message signs. One example from Thanksgiving time last year: “Be a good potato, keep your eyes on the road.” Another message: “Smartphones do not make smart drivers.”

Submissions are being accepted through Jan. 31. People are encouraged to consider topics about safe driving, including tie-ins with holidays and upcoming events through May 2018. Submissions need to be three lines of text, with a maximum 18 characters per line (spaces count). Submissions should be sent to department website .