Winter Weather Warnings for Western Nebraska

DAWES-BOX BUTTE-NORTH SIOUX-SOUTH SIOUX-NIOBRARA COUNTY-

THIS HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN

NEBRASKA AND EAST CENTRAL WYOMING.

A WINTER STORM WARNING BEGINS AT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT AND CONTINUES UNTIL 6 PM TUESDAY FOR NIOBRARA COUNTY AND FOR THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE UNTIL MIDNIGHT TUESDAY NIGHT. WIDESPREAD SNOW WILL DEVELOP TONIGHT AND CONTINUE INTO TUESDAY WITH AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW AND REDUCED VISIBILITIES. SNOWFALL WILL TOTAL 3 TO 7 INCHES…..

DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…TUESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY

SNOWFALL WILL COME TO AN END TUESDAY AFTERNOON OR EVENING.

SCOTTS BLUFF-BANNER-MORRILL-KIMBALL-CHEYENNE-

CONVERSE COUNTY LOWER ELEVATIONS-NORTH LARAMIE RANGE-

FERRIS/SEMINOE/SHIRLEY MOUNTAINS-SHIRLEY BASIN-

CENTRAL LARAMIE RANGE AND SOUTHWEST PLATTE COUNTY-

EAST PLATTE COUNTY-GOSHEN COUNTY-CENTRAL CARBON COUNTY-

NORTH SNOWY RANGE FOOTHILLS-SOUTHWEST CARBON COUNTY-

SIERRA MADRE RANGE-UPPER NORTH PLATTE RIVER BASIN-SNOWY RANGE-

LARAMIE VALLEY-SOUTH LARAMIE RANGE-SOUTH LARAMIE RANGE FOOTHILLS-

CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTY-EAST LARAMIE COUNTY-

THIS HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN

NEBRASKA…EAST CENTRAL WYOMING…SOUTH CENTRAL WYOMING AND

SOUTHEAST WYOMING.

.DAY ONE…THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF TONIGHT AND

TUESDAY FOR MOST LOCATIONS…EXCEPT FOR FAR SOUTHEAST WYOMING.

SNOW WILL BECOME MORE WIDESPREAD TONIGHT AND CONTINUE ON TUESDAY

WITH AMOUNTS IN THE ADVISORY AREA RANGING FROM 2 TO 6 INCHES OVER

LOWER ELEVATIONS WITH 8 TO 14 INCHES OVER THE SNOWY AND SIERRA

MADRE RANGES.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…TUESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY

SNOW WILL COME TO AN END TUESDAY AFTERNOON.