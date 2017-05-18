Winter Weather Returns To Wyoming And Parts Of The Panhandle

(AP) — A late spring snowstorm returned much of the Wyoming landscape to more of a winter scene and hampering travelers.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie on Thursday because nearly a foot of snow had fallen. The highway was expected to remain closed most of the day. Eastbound lanes of I-80 from Rock Springs to Laramie were closed to ease traffic backed up west of Laramie.

Winter storm warnings were posted Thursday for areas that included Cheyenne, Laramie, Wheatland and Lusk. Up to a foot of snow was possible in Laramie with up to several feet in surrounding mountains.

Sporadic power outages occurred from snow weighing down tree branches. Casper, Rawlins and Riverton were under a winter weather advisory. A section of I-80 between Kimball and the wyoming was also closed for a time on Thursday.

In Nebraska cold, rainy and windy conditions are expected to continue thru Saturday morning. Total rainfall amounts could be over an inch in most areas of the Panhandle. Small amounts of snow is also possible all across Western Nebraska through Saturday morning.