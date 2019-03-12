Winter Weather-Related Closings (List WIll Be Updated)

Below is a list of closings, cancellations and postponements related to the upcoming winter weather event. A full list of closings can be found on the Panhandle Post AREA CLOSINGS tab under the COMMUNITY tab.

-United Methodist Church meetings and activities for 3/13 & 3/14 cancelled. Church office closed Wed & Thurs.

-Immanuel Lutheran School, Alliance Public Schools, St. Agnes Academy and Hemingford Public Schools CLOSED 3/13. Lutheran and HPS also closed Thurs 3/14.

-Crawford Livestock 3/15 sale cancelled

-Monument Mall closed 3/13. (Reel-Lux, Dunham Sports, Applebees & Hobby Lobby will be open)

-No Box Butte County Public Transit 3/13 thru 3/15

-City of Alliance trash services delayed until next week

-Following City of Alliance services closed thru Fri 3/15:

Alliance Public Library

Knight Museum & Sandhills Center

Alliance Senior Center

SkyView Golf Course

Alliance Landfill

Alliance Housing Authority closed 3/13. Open Thursday, 3/14 & Friday, 3/15 weather permitting.