Winter weather advisories issued for the Panhandle

By National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Wyoming

Winter Storm WARNINGS are now in effect for the mountains of southeast Wyoming through Wednesday morning, with Winter Weather ADVISORIES in effect for pretty much the rest of southeast Wyoming into the Nebraska Panhandle.

Snow will fall today over the mountains, and begin spreading over the plains later this afternoon. The snow will continue tonight and Tuesday. There looks to be a lull Tuesday evening before a second round of snow occurs later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The snow may be heavy at times. Plan travel accordingly, allotting extra time.