Winter Storm Warning Including Alliance, Chadron

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...CHADRON...CHADRON ST PARK...ALLIANCE... HARRISON...LUSK...REDBIRD 351 AM MST SAT DEC 24 2016 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM MST MONDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHEYENNE HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR FREEZING RAIN...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM MST MONDAY. THE WINTER STORM WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * TIMING...FREEZING RAIN OR SLEET WILL DEVELOP BY SUNRISE ON SUNDAY AND CHANGE TO ALL SNOW BY AFTERNOON. THE SNOW COULD BE HEAVY AT TIMES DURING THE AFTERNOON. VERY STRONG WINDS WILL DEVELOP BY AFTERNOON...RESULTING IN SIGNIFICANT BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT. * TOTAL SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS...AREAS ALONG A CHADRON TO ALLIANCE LINE CAN EXPECT UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH OF ICE. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL GENERALLY RANGE FROM 2 TO 6 INCHES...HIGHEST ALONG AND NORTH OF A LUSK TO CHADRON LINE. * WINDS/VISIBILITY...NORTHWEST WINDS INCREASING TO 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 50 MPH BY SUNDAY AFTERNOON. VISIBILITIES MAY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE HALF MILE AT TIMES IN FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW. * IMPACTS...HOLIDAY TRAVEL MAY BECOME EXTREMELY DANGEROUS OR IMPOSSIBLE WITH ICY AND SNOW COVERED ROADS AND NEAR BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AT TIMES. POWER OUTAGES ARE ALSO POSSIBLE OVER THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. THOSE WITH CHRISTMAS TRAVEL PLANS ARE ENCOURAGED TO HAVE AN ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW... SLEET...AND ICE ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. STRONG WINDS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE. THIS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHEYENNE WY 907 AM MST SAT DEC 24 2016 NEZ002-003-095-WYZ102-251615- DAWES-BOX BUTTE-NORTH SIOUX-NIOBRARA COUNTY- 907 AM MST SAT DEC 24 2016 THIS HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN NEBRASKA AND EAST CENTRAL WYOMING. .DAY ONE...TODAY AND TONIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE AND POSSIBLY FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP LATE TONIGHT AND PERSIST INTO SUNDAY MORNING. ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL PRODUCE VERY SLICK SIDEWALKS AND ROADS, RESULTING IN DANGEROUS DRIVING CONDITIONS LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...SUNDAY THROUGH FRIDAY ACCUMULATING SNOW WILL RETURN TO THE AREA CHRISTMAS DAY. LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL LIKELY HAVE IMPACTS ON HOLIDAY TRAVEL. NORTHWEST WINDS MAY GUST IN EXCESS OF 50 MPH SUNDAY PRODUCING AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. WINTER STORM WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE AND NIOBRARA COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING FOR SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT. THOSE WITH CHRISTMAS DAY TRAVEL PLANS SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS.