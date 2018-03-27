Winter Sports Academic All State Selections

The Nebraska School Activities Association has announced the Academic All State Selections for the Winter Sports Season. Each year the Nebraska School Activities Association and the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association recognize students who have been nominated by their schools, based on their individual academic excellence, leadership and significant contributions made to their NSAA activity. Every high school student who meets the criteria for nomination by their school will be recognized and awarded a certificate of achievement by the NSAA and NCPA. The following leadership and scholarship guidelines shall apply:

1. A nominated student must be a varsity player or organizational leader who has

played a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity during the

seasons for which nominations are accepted.

2. A nominated student must have a minimum cumulative Grade Point Average, in all

curricular subjects, of 93% or 3.7 on a 4.0-point scale or the equivalent.

Students who meet these requirements and are nominated by their school

administration shall be awarded the NSAA Academic All-State Award for that activity.

Listed below are Panhandle selections. For the complete list go to nsaahome.org

Alliance

Boys Basketball

Joel Baker

Owen Shelmadine

Girls Basketball

MaKayla Davidson

KayLee McDonald

Speech

Grace Tolstedt

Wrestling

Jorgen Johnson

Nathan Lauder

Banner County

Girls Basketball

MaKenna Dahlgrin

Rylie Mason

Speech

Rylie Mason

Bayard

Boys Basketball

Bryce Burry

Alan Ouderkirk

Girls Basketball

Avery Kildow

Shaley Petersen

Speech

RyAnne Blau

Sarah Reish

Wrestling

Alexander Araujo

Mitchell McKibbin

Bridgeport

Boys Basketball

Drake DeMasters

Cole Faessler

Girls Basketball

Emily Baxter

Brittney Newkirk

Speech

Sarah Kesterson

Trevor Krason

Wrestling

Logan Coalson

Marce Vasquez

Chadron

Boys Basketball

McCoy Bila

Patrick Rust

Girls Basketball

Dana Dunbar

Speech

Hunter Hawk

Wrestling

Clark Riesen

Crawford

Boys Basketball

Blaine Flack

Bryce Oetken

Girls Basketball

Joclyn Staman

Kelsey Tighe

Wrestling

Spencer Jones

Trevor Nelson

Gordon-Rushville

Boys Basketball

Carson Hinn

Jared Nelson

Girls Basketball

Reann Ferguson

Sierra Garrett

Speech

Rylan Hurd

Ryan Wellnitz

Wrestling

Hayden Hoos

Hay Springs

Boys Basketball

Kaelob Marx

Jacob Roberts

Girls Basketball

Jessica Badje

Emma Roberts

Hayes Center

Boys Basketball

Wesley Wach

Gering

Boys Basketball

Tyler Pszanka

Riley Schilz

Girls Basketball

Jenna Balthazor

Zoee Smith

Speech

Jaela Hardin

Isaiah Henderson

Girls Swimming

Stephanie Woolsey

Wrestling

Quinton Chavez

Hemingford

Boys Basketball

Luke Cullan

Casey Lashley

Girls Basketball

Lauren Gasseling

Kelli Horstman

Speech

Rebecca Hanson

Emily Knote

Wrestling

Isaiah Bryner

Carter Buchheit

Hyannis

Girls Basketball

Audra Kippes

Jackie Schwanebeck

Speech

Audra Kippes

Margaret Safarik

Leyton

Boys Basketball

Jeremy Carley

Josh Kruse

Girls Basketball

Megan Ernest

Danielle Higgins

Speech

Janessa Carley

Paige Ernest

Mitchell

Boys Basketball

Jonathan Pieper

Blake Thyne

Girls Basketball

Anabelle Gillen

Jori Peters

Speech

Ashley Jackson

Kenna Krahulik

Wrestling

Lane Chasek

Maximus Palomo

Morrill

Boys Basketball

Tanner Whetham

Girls Basketball

Ilycia Guerue

Stefani Tarin

Mullen

Boys Basketball

Lane Edis

Brandon Peters

Girls Basketball

Alysen Daniels

Haley Jones

Speech

Jesse Coble

Grace Vinton

Wrestling

Zachary Sweet

Justin Wiens

Ogallala

Boys Basketball

Lucas Paloucek

Cameron Raffaeli

Girls Basketball

TJ Baney

Kira Mestl

Speech

Emma Krab

Abigail Tschetter

Wrestling

Trevor Edwards

Perkins County

Boys Basketball

Charles Johnson

Josh Johnston

Girls Basketball

Hailey Snyder

Wilson Sydney

Speech

Kadie Hanson

Christopher Terry

Wrestling

Caden Waitley

Beau Wood

Sidney

Boys Basketball

Braydon Cortney

Mitchell Porter

Girls Basketball

Charlie Brockhaus

Natalie Radcliffe

Speech

Karli Christofferson

Makenna Douglas

Wrestling

Derek Robb

Kaden Vowers

Sioux County

Boys Basketball

Thomas Watson

Girls Basketball

Angela Johnson

Maddie Meidell

Speech

Morgan Edmund

Angela Johnson

Wrestling

Allen McCumbers

Scottsbluff

Boys Basketball

Noah Bruner

Conner McCracken

Speech

Dakota Empfield

Ashlynn Haun

Boys Swimming

Kamden McGrew

Ian Papenfus

Girls Swimming

Kaitlyn Hayhurst

Wrestling

Paul Esparza-Garcia

Mario Ybarra