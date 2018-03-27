Winter Sports Academic All State Selections

The Nebraska School Activities Association has announced the Academic All State Selections for the Winter Sports Season. Each year the Nebraska School Activities Association and the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association recognize students who have been nominated by their schools, based on their individual academic excellence, leadership and significant contributions made to their NSAA activity. Every high school student who meets the criteria for nomination by their school will be recognized and awarded a certificate of achievement by the NSAA and NCPA. The following leadership and scholarship guidelines shall apply:
1. A nominated student must be a varsity player or organizational leader who has
played a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity during the
seasons for which nominations are accepted.
2. A nominated student must have a minimum cumulative Grade Point Average, in all
curricular subjects, of 93% or 3.7 on a 4.0-point scale or the equivalent.
Students who meet these requirements and are nominated by their school
administration shall be awarded the NSAA Academic All-State Award for that activity.
Listed below are Panhandle selections. For the complete list go to nsaahome.org
Alliance
Boys Basketball
Joel Baker
Owen Shelmadine
Girls Basketball
MaKayla Davidson
KayLee McDonald
Speech
Grace Tolstedt
Wrestling
Jorgen Johnson
Nathan Lauder
Banner County
Girls Basketball
MaKenna Dahlgrin
Rylie Mason
Speech
Rylie Mason
Bayard
Boys Basketball
Bryce Burry
Alan Ouderkirk
Girls Basketball
Avery Kildow
Shaley Petersen
Speech
RyAnne Blau
Sarah Reish
Wrestling
Alexander Araujo
Mitchell McKibbin
Bridgeport
Boys Basketball
Drake DeMasters
Cole Faessler
Girls Basketball
Emily Baxter
Brittney Newkirk
Speech
Sarah Kesterson
Trevor Krason
Wrestling
Logan Coalson
Marce Vasquez
Chadron
Boys Basketball
McCoy Bila
Patrick Rust
Girls Basketball
Dana Dunbar
Speech
Hunter Hawk
Wrestling
Clark Riesen
Crawford
Boys Basketball
Blaine Flack
Bryce Oetken
Girls Basketball
Joclyn Staman
Kelsey Tighe
Wrestling
Spencer Jones
Trevor Nelson
Gordon-Rushville
Boys Basketball
Carson Hinn
Jared Nelson
Girls Basketball
Reann Ferguson
Sierra Garrett
Speech
Rylan Hurd
Ryan Wellnitz
Wrestling
Hayden Hoos
Hay Springs
Boys Basketball
Kaelob Marx
Jacob Roberts
Girls Basketball
Jessica Badje
Emma Roberts
Hayes Center
Boys Basketball
Wesley Wach
Gering
Boys Basketball
Tyler Pszanka
Riley Schilz
Girls Basketball
Jenna Balthazor
Zoee Smith
Speech
Jaela Hardin
Isaiah Henderson
Girls Swimming
Stephanie Woolsey
Wrestling
Quinton Chavez
Hemingford
Boys Basketball
Luke Cullan
Casey Lashley
Girls Basketball
Lauren Gasseling
Kelli Horstman
Speech
Rebecca Hanson
Emily Knote
Wrestling
Isaiah Bryner
Carter Buchheit
Hyannis
Girls Basketball
Audra Kippes
Jackie Schwanebeck
Speech
Audra Kippes
Margaret Safarik
Leyton
Boys Basketball
Jeremy Carley
Josh Kruse
Girls Basketball
Megan Ernest
Danielle Higgins
Speech
Janessa Carley
Paige Ernest
Mitchell
Boys Basketball
Jonathan Pieper
Blake Thyne
Girls Basketball
Anabelle Gillen
Jori Peters
Speech
Ashley Jackson
Kenna Krahulik
Wrestling
Lane Chasek
Maximus Palomo
Morrill
Boys Basketball
Tanner Whetham
Girls Basketball
Ilycia Guerue
Stefani Tarin
Mullen
Boys Basketball
Lane Edis
Brandon Peters
Girls Basketball
Alysen Daniels
Haley Jones
Speech
Jesse Coble
Grace Vinton
Wrestling
Zachary Sweet
Justin Wiens
Ogallala
Boys Basketball
Lucas Paloucek
Cameron Raffaeli
Girls Basketball
TJ Baney
Kira Mestl
Speech
Emma Krab
Abigail Tschetter
Wrestling
Trevor Edwards
Perkins County
Boys Basketball
Charles Johnson
Josh Johnston
Girls Basketball
Hailey Snyder
Wilson Sydney
Speech
Kadie Hanson
Christopher Terry
Wrestling
Caden Waitley
Beau Wood
Sidney
Boys Basketball
Braydon Cortney
Mitchell Porter
Girls Basketball
Charlie Brockhaus
Natalie Radcliffe
Speech
Karli Christofferson
Makenna Douglas
Wrestling
Derek Robb
Kaden Vowers
Sioux County
Boys Basketball
Thomas Watson
Girls Basketball
Angela Johnson
Maddie Meidell
Speech
Morgan Edmund
Angela Johnson
Wrestling
Allen McCumbers
Scottsbluff
Boys Basketball
Noah Bruner
Conner McCracken
Speech
Dakota Empfield
Ashlynn Haun
Boys Swimming
Kamden McGrew
Ian Papenfus
Girls Swimming
Kaitlyn Hayhurst
Wrestling
Paul Esparza-Garcia
Mario Ybarra
