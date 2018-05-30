Winning tradition continues for Don Beebe CSC Golf Classic in 2018

The beat goes on!

By shooting a pair of 59s, Tom Simons of Chadron, his sons Scott and Bret, and their trusty teammate, Rob Stack, won their seventh championship in the last nine years at the Chadron State College Don Beebe Celebrity Golf Tournament this past weekend.

“All of us hit the ball pretty well,” admitted Tom Simons, who now has been a member of the winning team 10 of the 24 years the tournament has taken place.

He said this year’s foursome had an eagle, 11 birdies and six pars on Saturday and 13 birdies and five pars on Sunday for their 118 total score.

During the seven tourneys these four players have joined forces to finish first, their winning scores have ranged from 116 in 2012, when they fired a pair of 58s, to 123 last year, when they shot a 62 the first day and 61 the second.

Both Scott, now an elementary teacher in Gillette, Wyoming, and Bret, a banker in Rapid City, grew up with golf clubs in their hands under their dad’s tutelage and were excellent golfers at Chadron High. Both played on two CSC Tournament championship teams before signing up to play in the same foursomes as their father in recent years.

One of the former was in 2005, when Stack, longtime CSC math professor and a highly successful Chadron baseball and softball coach, was their teammate.

This year’s Championship Flight runner-up team also has some Chadron roots. It included brothers Drew and Brian Wood, who lived here from the time they were toddlers until their early teens. The others in the quartet were their cousin, Adam Reed, and his friend BJ Malm, both of Scottsbluff.

They had rounds of 62 and 63 for a 125 total, one stroke better than two other foursomes.

One of the teams tying for third was led by Don Beebe, former CSC and National Football League standout receiver and the person for whom the tournament is named. His teammates were friends from Aurora, Illinois, where he and his family reside.

Both Beebe’s team and one made up of Jordan Raben and Cory Olson of Chadron and two of Olson’s brothers, Andrew of Fulda, Minnesota, and Mike of Martin, South Dakota, had total scores of 126.

Since the Beebe team played Sunday morning, in order to head back home in the early afternoon, it was long gone when the prizes were distributed. Thus the third place loot was presented to the Olsons and Raben.

Cory and Andrew Olson along with Raben were members of the second place team in the Championship Flight a year ago, when they also finished with a 126 total.

This year’s winning entry in the First Flight was nearly the same as last year’s third place team in the Championship Flight. It featured Chadron High state champion golfer and Chadron State recruit Alpine Hickstein. Her teammates both years have included her parents, Rick and Misty, while Tyler Westlake of Chadron was this year’s fourth member.

This year’s team shot a 67 on Saturday, but lowered it six strokes on Sunday for a 128 total, one stroke better than last year’s final tally.

Taking second in the First Flight this year were former CSC baseball standout Creighton Miller of North Platte along with one of Chadron’s all-time top golfers, Dale Williamson, and his son Jake and son-in-law Derrick Linn, both of Sturgis. They had rounds of 67 and 64 for a 131.

Third place went to Chadron natives Drew and Will Pope, and two of Will’s friends from Omaha, Ben Iske and Mike McGill. They shot 67s both days.

Tops in the Second Flight were former CSC football players Austen Stephens of Chadron, Chapman Ham of Wall, S.D., Alex Ferdinand of Rapid City and Zach Smith of Gering. They finished with a 139.

CSC wrestling coach Brett Hunter , his brother-in-law, Thye deKoning of Chadron, former CSC wrestler Jeff Rusher of Imperial and Hunter’s friend, Tim Clayton of Sargent, were the Second Flight runners-up with a 144.

A total of 28 teams entered the tourney, which is held each Memorial Day weekend to help support Eagles’ athletics.

Complete results by flights:

Championship Flight—1, Tom Simons and Rob Stack, Chadron, Scott Simons, Gillette,

and Bret Simons, Rapid City, 59-59, 118; 2, Drew Wood, Buena Vista, Colo., Brian Wood ,

Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Adam Reed and BJ Malm, Scottsbluff; 63-62, 125; 3 tie, Jordan

Raben and Cory Olson, Chadron, Andrew Olson, Fulda, Minn., and Mike Olson, Martin, 63-63,

126; 3 tie, Don Beebe, Curt Pardridge, and Cory and Steve Hansen, Aurora, Ill., 64-62, 126; 5,

Jamie, Cody and Brady Roes and Alex Pfeiffer, Chadron, 63-65, 128; 6, Scott and John Ritzen ,

Willy Hoffman and Beau Miskimins, Chadron, 64-65, 129; 7, Dan, Pete and Jens Johnson,

Chadron, and Judd Norman, Billings, Mont., 65-65, 130; 8, Brian and Levi Clark, Dustin Nelson

and John Thayer, Lusk, 66-65, 131; 9, Cody Beguin, Elkhorn, and Jason Carnahan and Ben

and Matt Watson, Chadron, 66-66, 132.

First Flight—1, Rick, Misty and Alpine Hickstein and Tyler Westlake, Chadron, 67-61,

128; 2, Creighton Miller, North Platte, Dale Williamson, Chadron, and Jake Williamson and

Derrick Linn, Sturgis, 67-64, 131; 3, Drew Pope, Chadron, and Will Pope, Ben Iske and Mike

McGill, Omaha, 67-67,164; 4-5, Mike Lecher, Logan Masters and Trevor Berry, Chadron, and

Chris Conroy , Casper, 69-68, 137, and Randy and Alec Burk, and Bob Zahm, Chadron, and

Craig Clarke, Hot Springs, 70-67, 137; 6-7, Larry Riley, Chandler, Ariz., Ryan Riley, Austin,

Texas, Ron Tesmer, Milwaukee, and Brent Timm, Castle Rock, Colo., 69-69, 138, and Mitch

Barry, Jerry and Jonn McLain , Chadron, and Jake McLain, Scottsbluff, 71-67, 138; 8-9, Rod

Borders, Marv Bussinger and Dennis King, Gordon, and Chuck Niemeyer, Ashland, Neb.,

71-69, 140, and Rob Bila, Randy Rhine and Jim and Jeremy Gardner, Chadron, 71-69, 140; 10,

Dan and Dave Beebe, Jason Callahan and Jay Hampton, Aurora, Ill., 71-72, 143.