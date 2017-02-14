Winnie Littrel, 63

Memorial services for Winnie Littrel of Chadron, NE will be held on Friday, February 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Chamberlain Chapel with Dr. Russ Seger officiating. Inurnment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron.

Mrs. Littrel was born on July 12, 1953 in Weed, California.

Winnie passed away on February 12, 2017 at the Chadron Community Hospital.

She was 63.

A memorial has been established for the Friends of Pets. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, Nebraska 69337

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel is in charge of arrangements.