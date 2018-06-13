Winners Announced For Spring Wellness Challenge…Dawes Co, Hemingford, Scottsbluff-Gering

Area employees logged 8,038,526 steps (over 4,000 miles) as a team challenge, virtually racing from the northern-most tip of Minnesota to the southern-most tip of Louisiana paralleling the Mississippi River. Twenty worksites encompassing over 300 employees participated in the recent wellness challenge sponsored by Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council.

“The race was one opportunity offered to get employees in the habit of regular physical activity throughout the day,” said Jessica Davies, Assistant Health Director. “Many employees say how much they like the competitive aspect of the challenge and how it keeps them accountable to others,” she added.

Businesses reaching the finish line at the Gulf of Mexico as a team were placed into a drawing for larger prizes. We are excited to announce the following winners:

1 st Place Winner – Dawes County in Chadron – $1000 towards employee wellness program

– $1000 towards employee wellness program 2 nd Place Winner – Hemingford Public Schools – $500 towards employee wellness program

– $500 towards employee wellness program 3rd Place Winner – Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce – $250 towards employee wellness program

Please see the attached news release for full details and contact me with any questions at jdavies@pphd.org or 308-487-3600 Ext. 101.