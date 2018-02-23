Winifred (Winnie) Jean “Kohler” Rust, 86

Winifred (Winnie) Jean “Kohler” Rust passed away peacefully and surrounded by her

loving family on February 22, 2018.

She was preceded to heaven by her husband Bill, parents Fred and Florence, Bill’s

parents, Hall and Irene, brother George and wife Sylvia, sister Carol, son Craig,

grandchildren Tami and Matthew and son-in-law Larry Schefcik.

She is survived by Tom (Rosella) Rust, Terry Schefcik, Julie (Dan) Oligmueller, her

sister, Shirley (Al) Hanoch, brother-in-law Bill Penaluna and many treasured

grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family members.

Winnie was born in Chadron, Nebraska to Frederick George Kohler and Florence

Mae “Putnam” Kohler on November 6, 1931. At the age of 10 her family moved to

Alliance where Winnie grew up and graduated from Alliance High School in 1950.

Shortly thereafter, she was united in marriage on June 25, 1950 to her High School

sweetheart, William (Bill) E. Rust. To this union were born Tom, Terry, Julie and Craig.

They spent their lives on the family farm north of Alliance. This beautiful farmstead

has served as the heartbeat of the family. Their loving home providing countless

gatherings full of friends and family through the years. All who came through the

door were welcomed. No one was a stranger.

Winnie’s first love was her family. As a very multi-talented person with many interests,

Winnie was a, homemaker, businesswoman, lifetime member of the Panhandlers Club,

a crafter, quilter, and auction enthusiast. She also had a gift for refurbishing vintage

items and owned an antique store, the Country Attic, until her retirement.

Winnie and Bill shared many memories, including travel, camping and boating. It is also

well known that their favorite pastime was dancing under the white lights on Saturday nights.

Today, it brings peace to her loved ones knowing that they are together again dancing in the

light of Heaven.

Memorial services will be Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist

Church with Pastor Gideon Achi officiating. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Alliance Park Foundation for “Pillars For The Park”

or to a charity of donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.