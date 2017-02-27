Wind Farm Expansion In Northeast Nebraska Has Begun

CRESTON, Neb. (AP) — Construction on the second phase of Creston Ridge Wind Farm in northeast Nebraska has begun.

Work started in mid-February and turbine delivery is tentatively scheduled for end of May. The expansion will consist of three windmills. The farm is expected to begin operating in July.

The first phase wind farm is located about two miles south of Highway 91 on 13 acres just west of Creston and about 30 miles south of Norfolk.

Farm operator Bluestem has a relationship with the Cornhusker Public Power District, which serves 9,000 customers in portions of Platte, Colfax, Boone, Nance, Greeley and Wheeler counties.

Bluestem says the original Creston Ridge Farm is performing well, and it’s happy with production after the first year of operation.