Wind chills prompt Nebraska warnings from weather service

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Dangerously cold weather in western Nebraska has prompted warnings from the National Weather Service.



Wind chill temperatures as low as 40 below zero (minus 40 Celsius) are expected Monday. A weather service wind chill warning extends through 11 a.m.

Several school districts and other agencies and businesses intend to open late or even remain closed for the day.

Wind chills as low as 30 below zero (minus 34 Celsius) are expected in most of eastern Nebraska.