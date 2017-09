HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (AP) — Firefighters have completely contained a wildfire that burned more than 2,100 acres in Wind Cave National Park in southwestern South Dakota.

The National Park Service says firefighters had the blaze 100 percent contained Saturday morning. The fire started with a lightning strike last Monday.

Rain and cooler weather helped bring the fire under control.

All trails north of Wind Cave Canyon Trail, and including Wind Cave Canyon Trail, remain closed Sunday.