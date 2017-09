HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (AP) — Firefighters are making progress in containing a wildfire that’s burned nearly 1,200 acres in Wind Cave National Park in southwestern South Dakota.

The Rankin wildfire is now 90 percent contained. No structures have been burned, but 10 are threatened and another 20 are within a mile of the fire. The blaze started with a lightning strike on Monday.

The nearby Beaver wildfire grew to 400 acres Thursday afternoon.