William Lyle Lore, 83, passed away on July 23, 2017 at Sturgis Regional Hospital in Sturgis.

He was born on June 8, 1934 in Alliance to Howard and Sadie (Wilkins) Lore. William grew up and attended school in Alliance. After graduation he joined the US Navy.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, Alliance, NE; sons, Terrell (Teresa) Lore, Alliance, NE and Tom (Tammy) Lore, Alliance, NE; daughters, Selina (Gregory) Boness, Sturgis, SD, Mary Ellen (John) Reeves, Crete, NE; Bette Jo (Jason) Odell, Alliance, NE; 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

William was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Sadie Lore; wife, Beverly Lore; son, John Henry Lore; brother, Howard “Sonny” Lore; sisters, Madene Dougherty and Naomi Lore.

A memorial has been established and donations can be sent to: First National Bank of North Platte, Alliance Division, 124 West 3rd Street, Alliance, NE 69301.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date in Alliance, Nebraska.