William J. Tragesser, 88, passed away Monday, October 22, 2018 at Highland Park

Care Center.

He was born in Alliance at St. Joseph’s Hospital on June 30, 1930 to Margaret Baker

and was adopted by William J. and Rose Tragesser. He considered them the best

parents in the world. He was brought up in the Catholic faith and graduated from

St. Agnes Academy in 1948. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army on

December 12, 1948 serving until December 12, 1951. He was a Staff Sergeant of the

73rd Anti-Aircraft and was stationed in Germany for 1 year.

Upon his discharge he went to a body and fender school and began working at Dobson

Motors. He later became employed by the Burlington Railroad and worked there for

34 years before retiring. He then worked as a custodian at SWEPCO for 14 years. Bill

said he had a lot of great friends.

Graveside services with military honors will be Friday, October 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary

Cemetery with Father Tim Stoner officiating.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home

in charge of arrangements.