William J. Tragesser, 88, passed away Monday, October 22, 2018 at Highland Park
Care Center.
He was born in Alliance at St. Joseph’s Hospital on June 30, 1930 to Margaret Baker
and was adopted by William J. and Rose Tragesser. He considered them the best
parents in the world. He was brought up in the Catholic faith and graduated from
St. Agnes Academy in 1948. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army on
December 12, 1948 serving until December 12, 1951. He was a Staff Sergeant of the
73rd Anti-Aircraft and was stationed in Germany for 1 year.
Upon his discharge he went to a body and fender school and began working at Dobson
Motors. He later became employed by the Burlington Railroad and worked there for
34 years before retiring. He then worked as a custodian at SWEPCO for 14 years. Bill
said he had a lot of great friends.
Graveside services with military honors will be Friday, October 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary
Cemetery with Father Tim Stoner officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home
in charge of arrangements.
