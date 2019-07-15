William J. Heitz, 83, of Alliance passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado.

He was born August 1, 1935 in Alliance to Joseph and Christina (Nepper) Heitz. Bill graduated from St. Agnes Academy in 1953. In June 1954, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the U.S.S. Kearsarge. He was honorably discharged in June 1958. Later, he reenlisted in the Naval Reserves in 1973 and served until his retirement in 1991. More recently, Bill was honored to receive the Quilt of Valor in honor of his service.

Bill married Patty Corey on May 23, 1955 in Alliance. He was a longtime business owner operating Eastside Services and served as a U-Haul dealer for more than 50 years. He also owned and operated Bill Heitz Ice, Patty’s Zesto and Spare Room Storage. Bill was a lifetime member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served on the St. Agnes Academy School Board. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE), American Legion and V.F.W.

Bill is widely recognized for his involvement with the FOE. He joined the Eagles in 1962 and served as Aerie President for 4 different terms and ran the Alliance FOE Bingo program for 35 years. He was also a State Officer, State President, West Central Regional President and Grand Aerie Officer. Bill was honored to receive the FOE Grand Aerie Father of the Year and Grand Auxiliary Grandfather of the Year Awards. He was recently inducted into the Nebraska FOE Hall of Fame. He enjoyed his family and friends and raising money for FOE Charities. Those who know him will remember him for his smile and his charitable attitude.

Bill is survived by his wife, Patty, his children, Gwen Taylor and Steven Heitz of Alliance and Amanda (Richard) Baier of Lincoln, his grandchildren, Jessica McCarty, Jennifer Cargil, Seth Heitz, Katie Heitz, Ryan Taylor, Matthew Baier and Corinne Baier and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters and brother, Delores Schottler of Denver, CO, Robert Heitz of Alliance, Agnes (Jack) Gies of North Platte and Ruth Heitz (Tim VanCleave) of Denver, CO and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Mike Taylor, his sisters, Margaret Prince and Lucille Irving, his brothers-in-law, Guy Schottler and William Prince, his sister-in-law, Melody Heitz and a nephew, Matthew Schottler.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 17 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery. A Catholic wake service will be held Tuesday, July 16 at 7:00 p.m. at the Church. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home and continue at the wake service.

Memorials are suggested to the Alliance FOE Heart Fund or the Alliance Veterans Cemetery.