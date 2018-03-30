William Edward Ralph Krueger, 75, passed away March 20, 2018 at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

He was born January 17, 1943 in Alliance to William E.R. and Roby Eleanor (Lymath) Krueger.

Bill began working for Lore’s Dairy Farm and later at Electric Hose and Rubber/Parker Hannifin

as well as being a clerk at Mini-Mart. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He served for a number of years in both the Oregon and Nebraska Army National Guard.

On August 7, 1981 he married Janet Reese in Martin, South Dakota.

He is survived by his children, Jennie Reese and Sherry Reese of Gordon, NE, Bill Reese of Alliance,

Kristy Hageman of Lincoln, NE and Katrina Weeks of Missouri. He is also survived by his sisters,

Mary Olson of Rushville, NE, Ruby Hudson and Leta (Mike) Cox of Alliance and numerous

grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Janet, his son, Scott, his brothers, John, Calvin

and Fred and his brother-in-law, Roger Olson.

Memorial services will be Tuesday, April 3 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel with Pastor

Kent Griffen officiating. Burial with military honors will be at the Alliance Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.