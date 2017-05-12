William D. Monroe, Jr., 84

William D. Monroe, Jr. passed away April 11, 2017 in Papillion, Nebraska.

He was born October 12, 1933 in Wood, South Dakota to William D. and Minnie (Howard) Monroe, Sr.

His wife, Fontaine Wanda Monroe passed away March 11, 2000 in Omaha, NE. She was born on November 15, 1932 in Pine Ridge, SD.

The couple was married on February 23, 1952 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Alliance. They lived in Alliance where William worked as a baker at Schad’s Bakery and Daylight Donut. They then moved to Omaha in 1977 where he was a Master Pastry Chef for Johnny’s Steakhouse until retiring.

Survivors are their children, Lynn (Tony) Cantu of Omaha, Jean Monroe of Austin, TX, William (Jennifer) Monroe of Alliance, Maggie (Mark) Feller of Papillion, NE, Patricia Tabler of Mesa, AZ, Donald Monroe of Alliance and Diane Monroe of Papillion and their 21 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. They were preceded in death by their son, James Wayne Monroe and other relatives.

Memorial services for the couple will be Wednesday, May 17, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with inurnment at Calvary Cemetery. A wake service will be Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at the church.

