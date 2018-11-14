William C. Carpenter, 82, of Hemingford passed away Tuesday, November 13, 2018

at Regional West Medical Center.

He was born in Alliance on July 12, 1936 to James Russell and Adah (Haworth)

Carpenter and grew up in Hemingford. Bill entered the U.S. Army on September

24, 1958 and was honorably discharged on September 21, 1960.

Bill was a lifelong Hemingford area resident. He worked in farming before entering

the military and upon his discharged returned to the area where he continued working

for area farms. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post No. 9 of

Hemingford where he was active with the Honor Guard.

He is survived by his sister and her husband, Arlene and Leonard Wyland of Pasco,

WA and his brother, Gerald of Hemingford. His parents, his brother, Rondon and

his sister, Alice Russell preceded him in death.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, November 20 at 2:00 p.m. at the Nebraska

Veterans Cemetery at Alliance. Pastor Gary Belk will officiate and military honors

will be conducted. Memorials may be given to the Hemingford American Legion.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral

Home in charge of arrangements.