Willard Leroy Buskirk, 68, passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at his rural Alliance home.

Leroy was born in Scottsbluff, NE on March 3, 1949 to Willard C. and Betty J. (McCormick) Buskirk.

On November 18, 1972 he was united in marriage to LeaAnn Ofe at the First Baptist Church in Alliance.

Leroy was a lifelong area farmer. He was very active with the Box Butte County 4-H

program and enjoyed his hobbies of shooting, pheasant hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his children, Jeff (Sonya) Buskirk of Kearney, Jeremy Buskirk (fiancée’ Jodi) of

Norfolk, NE and Jennifer Suurvarik of Black Hawk, CO, their mother, LeaAnn Buskirk

of Black Hawk, CO, and his grandchildren, Dane, Izabella, Elena, Ryder and Jheir.

He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Sandra Sanders of Julesburg, CO,

Paula (Byron) Sharman of Sidney, Jim (Renee) Buskirk of Hemingford, Irene (David) Webb

of Julesburg, CO and Marianne (RD) Sutphen of Lakeside and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be Saturday, October 28 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Christian Church with

Pastor Kent Steinke officiating. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Box Butte County 4-H for the Reserve Champion Swine

Showmanship award. The Buskirk family has funded this award for 30 years.

