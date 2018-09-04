Wildfire Exercises Planned At Buffalo Creek WMA This Week

GERING, Neb. – The Gering Fire Department is gearing up for its Wildland Engine Academy, which consists of training exercises at Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area in the Wildcat Hills on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 8-9.

Chris Becker, a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission wildlife biologist, said hunters should be aware that burning will be occurring at various locations on the property and should take the event into consideration if they plan to pursue game there this weekend.

Becker said the event will not only help train firefighters for a live fire, but that the area will see the benefits of prescribed burning as a bonus. Land managers in the Panhandle often use prescribed burning to improve diversity of desirable plants and lessen the risk of catastrophic wildfire.

“It’s hard to do a lot of prescribed burning in the Wildcat Hills because of the risks associated with it,” he said. “This event will have the resources and people available to ensure the burning goes smoothly.”