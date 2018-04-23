Wildfire Burns 300 Acres In Western Iowa Near Missouri River

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Firefighters are working to extinguish a wildfire that burned roughly 300 acres near the Missouri River in western Iowa.

The fire that burned on Sunday has been contained, but it continued to smolder on Monday.

The fire started near Council Bluffs and covered more than 2 miles of brush and trees to the Veterans Memorial Bridge that connects to south Omaha.

The fire also damaged an all-terrain vehicle park that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources manages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.