Wiggly Field Dog Park Improvements, Full Council Audio



The Alliance City Council met on Tuesday evening to introduction a handful of new city employees, as well as, promotions to a current employee. Jacob Henion has been working for the Alliance Police for 7 years, and was promoted to Lieutenant. Stefanie Ottenbacker is a new meter reader, and Dave Minnick will be a public transit dirver.

The council approved a manager’s liquor application for the VFW on Flack in Alliance to William Fraedrich. This will be opened to military, veterans, and the public. Members of the council also approved the purchase of a John Deere 850K Waste Handler Dozer for $321,727.12 for the landfill.

Council discussed that the organization A-DOG received a grant from the Lion’s Club for $1,500. They would like to have a staircase on the south end of the park. The Women’s Golf Association request would like to have improvements made to their locker room at the Golf Course Clubhouse. You can hear all about it in the full city council audio below.