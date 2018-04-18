Why Not To Smoke Weed On 4/20, NSP Drugged Enforcement Planned

Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers will be weeding out drugged drivers in a special enforcement operation planned for this Friday, April 20.

The operation will include troopers and dispatchers from Troop A – Omaha and Troop H – Lincoln working overtime to reduce the potential for crashes related to marijuana impairment.

“Drugged driving is extremely dangerous,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers have done tremendous work to pull marijuana and other drugs off the street this year. This operation is another step to keep Nebraska’s roads safe.”

So far in 2018, NSP troopers have seized more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana during traffic stops. That figure outpaces the amount seized in the each of the last several years.

Friday’s drugged driving operation is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $4,200 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO).