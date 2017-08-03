Why are WE in the DARK? Professor Robinson At WNCC

August 21, 2017, will mark the first time in 99 years that a solar eclipse is visible in the continental United States from coast to coast and 40 years since the last total solar eclipse in the United States.

What is the big deal, what does totality mean, why are people coming from around the world? Professor Tom Robinson of Western Nebraska Community College will answer this and many other questions at 3:00 pm on Saturday, August 5. Mr. Robinson teaches astronomy courses at the college and covers the mechanics of an eclipse, why there are not more of them, the different phenomena during the eclipse and the safest ways to view the sun. Come out for this enlightening discussion.

The Scotts Bluff National Monument Visitor Center is open daily 8:00 am – 6:00 pm, while the Summit Road is open 8:00 am – 5:30 pm. The Monument grounds are open sunrise to sunset.

Further information about Scotts Bluff National Monument programs and schedules are available at the visitor center, by calling308-436-9700 or by visiting our website at http://www.nps.gov/scbl/index. htm or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ scottsbluffnps.