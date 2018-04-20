Whitney Lake Closing To Boating For Short Period

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will close Whitney Lake Wildlife Management Area to boats and other watercraft during a 3½-hour training exercise of the Nebraska Wildland Fire Academy on Sunday, April 22.

As part of the exercise, firefighters will use a helicopter with a hanging bucket to pick up water from the lake between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The Commission is closing the lake during that time to ensure public safety.

Although boating will not be allowed, access to the lake will remain open during the exercise with fishing allowed from the bank.

The Nebraska Wildand Fire Academy, an annual week-long program at Fort Robinson State Park, provides certification courses for firefighters.