White River Feed Presented With Ne State Small Business Person Of The Year Award



Cody and Chrystal Brooks of White River Feed in Chadron received the U.S. Small Business Administration, Nebraska State Small Business Person of the Year Award during a ceremony held on Wednesday in the Rangeland Complex Lobby at Chadron State College. Regional Director and District Director of the Nebraska District of the U.S. Small Business Administration Leon Milobar presented the award to the Brooks. The head business consultant of the NBDC thanked everyone for attending this great day for showing appreciation to the Brooks. Below is audio from the event in Chadron.