White Earns Tryout with Atlanta Falcons

Graduating Chadron State College football senior Palmer White has been offered a mini-camp tryout with the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL, the three-year starting tackle learned Saturday.

“One of the scouts from the Falcons had met me at Nebraska’s pro day”, said White. “He really liked me, so he called me today and told me they were going to offer me a tryout. They really want me to play interior, maybe guard or center. I’m super excited. I can’t wait.”

White was at home in Aurora, Colorado, surrounded by family and friends, when he got the call from the pro club about an hour after the end of the 2017 NFL Draft. He said Head Coach Jay Long was in contact with him earlier in the day, seeking out any new developments.

The 6-6, 285, product of Horizon High School in Aurora will report Thursday, May 11, for the three-day camp.

White was named to the Omaha World-Herald’s All-Nebraska Division II honorable mention list following the 2016 football season. He was also invited to showcase his talents in the Dream Bowl, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, in January. In addition to the University of Nebraska pro day, White also was called to participate in a local prospect talent exhibition hosted by the Denver Broncos on April 13.