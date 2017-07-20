When Eagles Dare CSC Athletics Fundraiser Set For September 9

Fans and supporters of Chadron State College athletics are encouraged to “Save the Date” of September 9, when the athletic department hosts its second annual “When Eagles Dare” dinner social and scholarship auction. The event will take place at 6 p.m., following the Eagles’ home football game against Colorado Mesa.
The “When Eagles Dare” social combines the traditional Chadron State Athletic Scholarship Auction with a social event in the atmosphere of the Chicoine Center. All proceeds fund new athletic scholarship opportunities at CSC. In addition to the live festivities, a silent auction, powered by Qtego Auction Services, will allow for participation anywhere in the world via a smartphone.
For a ticket price of $25, or $200 for a table of eight, admission includes dinner, access to live auction prizes, raffles, and games, and in-person viewing of silent auction items. Seating is limited to the first 200 reservations. Premium tables may also be available on a limited basis. Contact Sarah Dykes at 308-432-6255 for tickets. Online ticketing and silent auction registration will be available soon.
