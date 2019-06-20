Wheat plot tours in Box Butte, Cheyenne counties

By John Thomas

Nebraska Extention

Wheat variety trial plots are located in Cheyenne and Box Butte counties.

In Cheyenne County, 50 dryland varieties are planted at the High Plains Ag Lab.

In Box Butte County, 50 dryland varieties and 28 irrigated varieties are planted at the Chris Cullan farm. Discussion topics will include genetics (new varieties on the horizon) and also production issues.

Specialists and crop breeders from the public sector, as well as representatives of private seed companies, will be on hand at wheat tour stops. Speakers will include UNL Small Grains Breeder Stephen Baenziger, UNL Plant Pathologist Stephen Wegulo, and Robert Graybosch, wheat breeder with the U.S. Department of Agriculture based in Lincoln. Other UNL and company reps also will speak at some of the plots.

The 50 dryland and 28 irrigated varieties come from UNL, Colorado State University, University of Wyoming, and commercial seed companies. The varieties include both experimental lines and commercially released varieties. Seed companies represented in the variety trials include Husker Genetics (UNL), PlainsGold (Colorado State University), AGRIMAXX, Limagrain Cereal Seeds, AgriPro Syngenta, Dyna-Gro Seeds, WestBred (Monsanto), CRFW (University of Wyoming), and CROPLAN.

The schedule of wheat tours: