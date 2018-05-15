What Will You Find At The Hemingford Chamber Junk Jaunt Flea Market

Start the morning off with breakfast, shop for treasurers and then enjoy a nice lunch!

Peggy’s Kitchen Menu (Multipurpose Hall)

BREAKFAST BURRITOS * CHERRY TURNOVERS * NACHOS * FRENCH DHIP SANDWICHES * CHIPS * CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES * COFFEE * JUICES * WATER * POP

Here is a taste of treasurers at the Junk Jaunt/Flea Market outside and inside the Multipurpose Hall:

Starting with Matha Hollinrake’s estate sale; household goods, furniture, dishes, glassware, vintage clothing, vintage hats, jewelery and much more…

Holiday decorations to include wood projects by Julie; an unbelievable amount of new and hardly worn clothes, over 60 pairs shoes (new and worn once)–you can start a new wardrobe. Toys, books, dolls, picture frames…

Antiques; a dresser cabinet 78 record player, room divider, refashioned dresser, deco mirror, storage chest, wheel hub lamp, dressing table with mirror, bench, repurposed door bench, and a treasure of garage stuff.

More…antique rocking chairs, enamel table, trunks, kerosene jar for old stove, 2 drop leaf tables, dressers, one good, one project-enamel top cupboard on wheels.

This is just a taste with lots more to see at the Junk Jaunt.

Panhandle Kettle Korn will be there….follow the smell to the Fairgrounds.