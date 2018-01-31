Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Western Trails Conference Tournament Bracket: Games Begin Thursday

by Leave a Comment

 

2018 Western Trails Conference Tournament Schedule

 

Girls Division – Thursday, February 1

Mitchell – Bye

Kimball at Bayard – 5:00

Hemingford at Bridgeport – 5:00

Gordon/Rushville at Morrill – 6:00

 

Boys Division – Thursday, February 1

Gordon/Rushville – Bye

Mitchell at Bayard – 6:30

Kimball at Bridgeport – 6:30

Morrill at Hemingford – 6:00

 

Girls Semifinals – Friday, February 2 – at WNCC Scottsbluff

Mitchell vs. Bayard/Kimball winner – 2:00

Bridgeport/Hemingford winner vs Morrill/Gordon-Rushville winner – 3:45

 

Boys Semifinals – Friday, February 2 – at WNCC Scottsbluff

Gordon/Rushville vs. Bayard/Mitchell winner – 5:30

Bridgeport/Kimball winner vs Morrill/Hemingford winner – 7:15

 

Saturday, February 3 – at WNCC

Girls 3rd Place Game – 2:00

Boys 3rd Place Game – 3:45

Girls Championship – 5:30

Boys Championship 7:15

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *