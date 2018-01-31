Western Trails Conference Tournament Bracket: Games Begin Thursday

2018 Western Trails Conference Tournament Schedule
Girls Division – Thursday, February 1
Mitchell – Bye
Kimball at Bayard – 5:00
Hemingford at Bridgeport – 5:00
Gordon/Rushville at Morrill – 6:00
Boys Division – Thursday, February 1
Gordon/Rushville – Bye
Mitchell at Bayard – 6:30
Kimball at Bridgeport – 6:30
Morrill at Hemingford – 6:00
Girls Semifinals – Friday, February 2 – at WNCC Scottsbluff
Mitchell vs. Bayard/Kimball winner – 2:00
Bridgeport/Hemingford winner vs Morrill/Gordon-Rushville winner – 3:45
Boys Semifinals – Friday, February 2 – at WNCC Scottsbluff
Gordon/Rushville vs. Bayard/Mitchell winner – 5:30
Bridgeport/Kimball winner vs Morrill/Hemingford winner – 7:15
Saturday, February 3 – at WNCC
Girls 3rd Place Game – 2:00
Boys 3rd Place Game – 3:45
Girls Championship – 5:30
Boys Championship 7:15
