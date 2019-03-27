Western Trails Conference-All Conference Basketball & Wrestling

The Western Trails Conference has announced it’s All Conference selections for Girls & Boys Basketball and Wrestling for the 2018-19 season. Congratulations to these student athletes named All Conference.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MVP: Keyana Wilfred from Mitchell
GIRLS All Conference
1 Kylie Stuart, Bayard- 12
2 Liz Marker, Bayard- 12
3 Brittany Nelson, Bridgeport- 12
4 Paige Lynch, Gordon-Rushville- 12
5 Sierra Garrett Gordon-Rushville -11
6 Lauren Gasseling, Hemingford- 12
7 Kate Reader, Kimball- 12
8 Carli Wurdeman, Kimball -11
9 Keyana Wilfred, Mitchell- 12
10 Anabelle Gillen Mitchell- 12
11 Kenzey Kanno, Mitchell- 12
12 Libbie Schaefer, Morrill- 10
GIRLS Honorable Mention
Jessica Whitebear, Bayard 11
Sierra Sauer, Bayard 12
Sydney Nein, Bridgeport 10
Grace Dobrinski, Bridgeport 12
Callie Shultz, Gordon/Rushville 12
Jayla Brehmer, Gordon/Rushville 12
Sydney Biesecker, Kimball 10
Megan Spicer, Kimball 10
Bethany Sterkel, Mitchell 12
Ricci Ayala, Mitchell 12
Peyton Gibson, Morrill 12
Andrea Lashley, Morrill 12
BOYS BASKETBALL
MVP: Drake DeMasters from Bridgeport
BOYS All Conference
1 Drake DeMasters, Bridgeport 12
2 Kaleb Lussetto, Bridgeport 12
3 Dylan Schwarting, Gordon-Rushville 12
4 Austin Thyne, Mitchell 9
5 Peyton Oliverius, Bayard 12
6 Casey Lashley, Hemingford 12
7 Keaton Reichert ,Mitchell 11
8 Blake Thyne, Mitchell 11
9 Logan Nichols, Bridgeport 12
10 Izaac Reuter, Kimball 12
11 Tanner Whetham, Morrill 11
BOYS Honorable Mention
Justin Whitebear, Bayard 12
Jack Kildow, Bayard 10
Cole Faessle,r Bridgeport 10
Jake Wallesen, Bridgeport 10
Corbin Bailey, Gordon/Rush 12
Carson Hinn, Gordon/Rush 12
Luke Cullan, Hemingford 12
Brian Turek, Hemingford 10
Beau Hanks, Kimball 11
Brayden Tyan, Kimball 11
Francisco Barrios, Mitchell 10
Jonathan Pieper, Mitchell 11
Blake Lofink, Morrill 11
Keaton Robb, Morrill 12
WRESTLING
MVP: Karsen Hunter – Bayard
Wrestling All Conference
106 Casey Benavides, Bridgeport 11
106 Robert Reina, Gordon-Rushville 10
113 No All Conf This Year
120 Jacob Dalbey, Bayard 12
120 Chance Cooper, Bridgeport 10
126 Hunter Kildow, Bayard 10
126 Hadley Markowski, Mitchell 10
132 Max Palomo, Mitchell 11
132 Drake Brewer, Gordon-Rushville 9
138 Trevor Widene,r Bridgeport 10
138 Kolton Kriha, Bayard 9
145 Steven Menke, Bridgeport 9
145 Christian Leonard, Bayard 10
152 Hayden Hoos, Gordon-Rushville 12
152 Josh Warren, Bridgeport 10
160 Connor Halverson, Gordon-Rushville 11
160 Bryce Seier, Morrill 10
170 Nathaniel Cooper, Bridgeport 12
170 Alex Neefe, Hemingford 10
182 Charles Lang, Bridgeport 12
182 Kaden Vincent, Gordon-Rushville 11
195 Karsen Hunter, Bayard 12
195 Nathan Coley, Mitchell 10
220 Cade Payne, Hemingford 12
220 Nicholas Coley, Mitchell 11
285 Keegan Weiss, Mitchell 10
285 Stephen Bateman, Kimball 11
Wrestling Honorable Mention
106 Gabe Kohe,l Mitchell 9
113 William Costello, Gordon-Rushville 9
113 Megan Shaw, Mitchell 9
120 Beau Lake, Bayard 9
126 Jerzie Menke, Bridgeport 10
132 Edgar Perez, Bridgeport 10
138 Luke Honstein, Hemingford 11
145 Isiah Bryner, Hemingford 11
152 Tyler Coleman, Hemingford 11
160 Dylan Schnell, Bridgeport 12
170 Tommy Bragg,Gordon-Rushville 12
182 Izaak Rohde, Kimball 10
195 Jake Sellman, Hemingford 11
220 Riley Snyder,Gordon-Rushville 11
285 No selection this year
Leave a Reply