Western Trails Conference-All Conference Basketball & Wrestling

The Western Trails Conference has announced it’s All Conference selections for Girls & Boys Basketball and Wrestling for the 2018-19 season. Congratulations to these student athletes named All Conference.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MVP: Keyana Wilfred from Mitchell

GIRLS All Conference

1 Kylie Stuart, Bayard- 12

2 Liz Marker, Bayard- 12

3 Brittany Nelson, Bridgeport- 12

4 Paige Lynch, Gordon-Rushville- 12

5 Sierra Garrett Gordon-Rushville -11

6 Lauren Gasseling, Hemingford- 12

7 Kate Reader, Kimball- 12

8 Carli Wurdeman, Kimball -11

9 Keyana Wilfred, Mitchell- 12

10 Anabelle Gillen Mitchell- 12

11 Kenzey Kanno, Mitchell- 12

12 Libbie Schaefer, Morrill- 10

GIRLS Honorable Mention

Jessica Whitebear, Bayard 11

Sierra Sauer, Bayard 12

Sydney Nein, Bridgeport 10

Grace Dobrinski, Bridgeport 12

Callie Shultz, Gordon/Rushville 12

Jayla Brehmer, Gordon/Rushville 12

Sydney Biesecker, Kimball 10

Megan Spicer, Kimball 10

Bethany Sterkel, Mitchell 12

Ricci Ayala, Mitchell 12

Peyton Gibson, Morrill 12

Andrea Lashley, Morrill 12

BOYS BASKETBALL

MVP: Drake DeMasters from Bridgeport

BOYS All Conference

1 Drake DeMasters, Bridgeport 12

2 Kaleb Lussetto, Bridgeport 12

3 Dylan Schwarting, Gordon-Rushville 12

4 Austin Thyne, Mitchell 9

5 Peyton Oliverius, Bayard 12

6 Casey Lashley, Hemingford 12

7 Keaton Reichert ,Mitchell 11

8 Blake Thyne, Mitchell 11

9 Logan Nichols, Bridgeport 12

10 Izaac Reuter, Kimball 12

11 Tanner Whetham, Morrill 11

BOYS Honorable Mention

Justin Whitebear, Bayard 12

Jack Kildow, Bayard 10

Cole Faessle,r Bridgeport 10

Jake Wallesen, Bridgeport 10

Corbin Bailey, Gordon/Rush 12

Carson Hinn, Gordon/Rush 12

Luke Cullan, Hemingford 12

Brian Turek, Hemingford 10

Beau Hanks, Kimball 11

Brayden Tyan, Kimball 11

Francisco Barrios, Mitchell 10

Jonathan Pieper, Mitchell 11

Blake Lofink, Morrill 11

Keaton Robb, Morrill 12

WRESTLING

MVP: Karsen Hunter – Bayard

Wrestling All Conference

106 Casey Benavides, Bridgeport 11

106 Robert Reina, Gordon-Rushville 10

113 No All Conf This Year

120 Jacob Dalbey, Bayard 12

120 Chance Cooper, Bridgeport 10

126 Hunter Kildow, Bayard 10

126 Hadley Markowski, Mitchell 10

132 Max Palomo, Mitchell 11

132 Drake Brewer, Gordon-Rushville 9

138 Trevor Widene,r Bridgeport 10

138 Kolton Kriha, Bayard 9

145 Steven Menke, Bridgeport 9

145 Christian Leonard, Bayard 10

152 Hayden Hoos, Gordon-Rushville 12

152 Josh Warren, Bridgeport 10

160 Connor Halverson, Gordon-Rushville 11

160 Bryce Seier, Morrill 10

170 Nathaniel Cooper, Bridgeport 12

170 Alex Neefe, Hemingford 10

182 Charles Lang, Bridgeport 12

182 Kaden Vincent, Gordon-Rushville 11

195 Karsen Hunter, Bayard 12

195 Nathan Coley, Mitchell 10

220 Cade Payne, Hemingford 12

220 Nicholas Coley, Mitchell 11

285 Keegan Weiss, Mitchell 10

285 Stephen Bateman, Kimball 11

Wrestling Honorable Mention

106 Gabe Kohe,l Mitchell 9

113 William Costello, Gordon-Rushville 9

113 Megan Shaw, Mitchell 9

120 Beau Lake, Bayard 9

126 Jerzie Menke, Bridgeport 10

132 Edgar Perez, Bridgeport 10

138 Luke Honstein, Hemingford 11

145 Isiah Bryner, Hemingford 11

152 Tyler Coleman, Hemingford 11

160 Dylan Schnell, Bridgeport 12

170 Tommy Bragg,Gordon-Rushville 12

182 Izaak Rohde, Kimball 10

195 Jake Sellman, Hemingford 11

220 Riley Snyder,Gordon-Rushville 11

285 No selection this year