Western State Hands CSC Grapplers 30-11 Defeat in RMAC Dual Opener

The Western State Mountaineers posted a 30-11 victory over Chadron State in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference dual in Gunnison on Friday night. It was the first dual of the season for Chadron State, and the second for the homestanders.

Eagles won three of the 10 matches, two of them by major decisions. Redshirt freshman got the first of the majors for CSC with a 13-3 verdict at 133 pounds, and junior Rulon Taylor won the second by a 12-2 score at heavyweight.

Chadron State’s other win came when junior Brock Thumm scored a 5-1 decision at 141 pounds.

Two of the Eagles’ losses were by a single point. Western’s Justin Chenoweth squeezed out a 5-4 win over freshman Jacob DeSersa at 149 pounds and Ryan Pellow edged CSC’s Johnny Porter , a junior, 2-1 at 165 pounds.