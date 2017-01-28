Western Nebraska Officials Investigating 2 Deaths in Home

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are investigating what caused the deaths of two people found in a western Nebraska home.

Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub saidon Friday that a man and a woman were found dead in a home in Sidney.

Schaub says investigators can’t yet rule out foul play. Law enforcement officials were called to the home early Friday after the woman’s employer called to report that she had not shown up for work in several days.

Schaub did not release a cause of death, saying autopsies had been ordered. Officials did not release the names of the two people.