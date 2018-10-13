Western Nebraska High School Football Scoreboard – Week 8, Updated District Standings

Nebraska High School Football Scoreboard – Week 8
- Arthur County 40, Crawford 20
- Bayard 48, Perkins County 20
- Chadron 47, Mitchell 21
- Cody-Kilgore 61, Sioux County 26
- Gordon-Rushville 26, Bridgeport 22
- Gothenburg 35, Ogallala 14
- Hay Springs 43, Hyannis 32
- Hemingford 79, Morrill 12
- Medicine Valley 46, Garden County 30
- McCook 61, Gering 12
- Minatare 98, Potter-Dix 14
- North Platte St. Patrick’s 37, Southern Valley 18
- Paxton 66, Leyton/Banner County 12
- Scottsbluff 58, Alliance 21
- Sidney 14, Chase County 12
- South Platte 59, Creek Valley 39
- Sutherland 44, Kimball 26
- Wallace 1, Wauneta-Palisade 0
District Standings After Week 8
B-4
- Scottsbluff (8-0, 3-0), 43.8750
- McCook (8-0, 3-0), 43.2500
- Alliance (4-4, 1-2), 38.5000
- Lexington (3-5, 1-2), 37.1250
- Gering (0-8, 0-4), 32.6250
C1-8
- Sidney (5-3, 2-1), 39.7500
- Ogallala (4-4, 1-2), 37.7500
- Chadron (4-4, 3-1), 37.6250
- Chase County (3-5, 1-2), 37.0000
- Mitchell (4-4, 1-2), 36.6250
C2-7
- North Platte St. Patrick’s (5-3, 3-0), 38.8750
- Gordon-Rushville (3-5, 2-1), 35.1250
- Bridgeport (2-6, 1-2), 34.7500
- Hershey (2-6, 1-2), 34.6250
- Southern Valley (2-6, 1-3), 33.8750
D1-10
- Hemingford (4-3, 4-0), 42.0000
- Sutherland (5-2, 3-1), 40.1429
- Kimball (3-4, 2-2), 38.1429
- Bayard (3-4, 2-2), 37.4286
- Morrill (2-5, 1-3), 35.0000
- Perkins County (1-6, 0-4), 34.0000
D2-9
- Wauneta-Palisade (5-1, 1-1), 44.5000
- Garden County (5-2, 3-0), 42.8571
- Paxton (2-5, 2-2), 38.1429
- Leyton/Banner County (1-6, 1-2), 33.8571
- Wallace (0-6, 0-2), 33.0000
D6-5
- *Minatare (6-1, 3-0), 41.8571 – *District Champions
- South Platte (3-4, 2-2), 38.8571
- Creek Valley (3-4, 2-1), 38.8571
- Arthur County (3-4, 1-2), 38.1429
- Potter-Dix (1-6, 0-3), 35.4286
D6-6
- Hay Springs (7-0, 3-0), 45.0000
- Hyannis (6-1, 2-1), 41.8571
- Cody-Kilgore (4-3, 2-2), 39.8571
- Crawford (2-5, 0-3), 35.7143
- Sioux County (1-6, 1-2), 34.0000
