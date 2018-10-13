Panhandle Post

Western Nebraska High School Football Scoreboard – Week 8, Updated District Standings

Nebraska High School Football Scoreboard – Week 8

  • Arthur County 40, Crawford 20
  • Bayard 48, Perkins County 20
  • Chadron 47, Mitchell 21
  • Cody-Kilgore 61, Sioux County 26
  • Gordon-Rushville 26, Bridgeport 22
  • Gothenburg 35, Ogallala 14
  • Hay Springs 43, Hyannis 32
  • Hemingford 79, Morrill 12
  • Medicine Valley 46, Garden County 30
  • McCook 61, Gering 12
  • Minatare 98, Potter-Dix 14
  • North Platte St. Patrick’s 37, Southern Valley 18
  • Paxton 66, Leyton/Banner County 12
  • Scottsbluff 58, Alliance 21
  • Sidney 14, Chase County 12
  • South Platte 59, Creek Valley 39
  • Sutherland 44, Kimball 26
  • Wallace 1, Wauneta-Palisade 0

 

District Standings After Week 8

B-4

  • Scottsbluff (8-0, 3-0), 43.8750
  • McCook (8-0, 3-0), 43.2500
  • Alliance (4-4, 1-2), 38.5000
  • Lexington (3-5, 1-2), 37.1250
  • Gering (0-8, 0-4), 32.6250

C1-8

  • Sidney (5-3, 2-1), 39.7500
  • Ogallala (4-4, 1-2), 37.7500
  • Chadron (4-4, 3-1), 37.6250
  • Chase County (3-5, 1-2), 37.0000
  • Mitchell (4-4, 1-2), 36.6250

C2-7

  • North Platte St. Patrick’s (5-3, 3-0), 38.8750
  • Gordon-Rushville (3-5, 2-1), 35.1250
  • Bridgeport (2-6, 1-2), 34.7500
  • Hershey (2-6, 1-2), 34.6250
  • Southern Valley (2-6, 1-3), 33.8750

D1-10

  • Hemingford (4-3, 4-0), 42.0000
  • Sutherland (5-2, 3-1), 40.1429
  • Kimball (3-4, 2-2), 38.1429
  • Bayard (3-4, 2-2), 37.4286
  • Morrill (2-5, 1-3), 35.0000
  • Perkins County (1-6, 0-4), 34.0000

D2-9

  • Wauneta-Palisade (5-1, 1-1), 44.5000
  • Garden County (5-2, 3-0), 42.8571
  • Paxton (2-5, 2-2), 38.1429
  • Leyton/Banner County (1-6, 1-2), 33.8571
  • Wallace (0-6, 0-2), 33.0000

D6-5

  • *Minatare (6-1, 3-0), 41.8571 – *District Champions
  • South Platte (3-4, 2-2), 38.8571
  • Creek Valley (3-4, 2-1), 38.8571
  • Arthur County (3-4, 1-2), 38.1429
  • Potter-Dix (1-6, 0-3), 35.4286

D6-6

  • Hay Springs (7-0, 3-0), 45.0000
  • Hyannis (6-1, 2-1), 41.8571
  • Cody-Kilgore (4-3, 2-2), 39.8571
  • Crawford (2-5, 0-3), 35.7143
  • Sioux County (1-6, 1-2), 34.0000

