Western Nebraska Bracing For Winter Weather

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM WILL LIKELY IMPACT THE REGION FROM
LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

A significant winter storm is now looking very likely to impact a
large part of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle
from late Wednesday night through Friday morning. This storm will
bring an abrupt end to the recent warmth, with widespread
significant snowfall accumulations possible. The strength and
location of the storm remain uncertain, and this will play a major
role in the exact placement of the heaviest snow. However, overall
confidence is rapidly increasing that portions of the area will
see very heavy snowfall with widespread amounts of 6 to 12 inches
possible for the lower elevations. In addition to the snow, north
to northeast winds of 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH could lead
to low visibility in falling and blowing snow on Thursday. This
storm has the potential to significantly impact travel across much
of the region. Winter Storm Watches will likely be required by
this afternoon as details on the specific location of heavier snow
become better refined. Stay tuned for additional details.