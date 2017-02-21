Western Nebraska Bracing For Winter Weather

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM WILL LIKELY IMPACT THE REGION FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... A significant winter storm is now looking very likely to impact a large part of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle from late Wednesday night through Friday morning. This storm will bring an abrupt end to the recent warmth, with widespread significant snowfall accumulations possible. The strength and location of the storm remain uncertain, and this will play a major role in the exact placement of the heaviest snow. However, overall confidence is rapidly increasing that portions of the area will see very heavy snowfall with widespread amounts of 6 to 12 inches possible for the lower elevations. In addition to the snow, north to northeast winds of 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH could lead to low visibility in falling and blowing snow on Thursday. This storm has the potential to significantly impact travel across much of the region. Winter Storm Watches will likely be required by this afternoon as details on the specific location of heavier snow become better refined. Stay tuned for additional details.