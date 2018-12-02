Western Nebraska attorney has law license suspended

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has indefinitely suspended the law license of a Holdrege attorney.

The Nebraska Counsel for Discipline says Kent Person repeatedly brushed off requests by a probate court and his client to administer an estate and made false statements about having taken action on the estate. His neglect of the case caused more than $1.1 million in federal, state and local penalties to accumulate. A second attorney had to be appointed by a probate court to administer the estate.

Person replied to the complaint by noting he was suffering from depression and was overwhelmed in his practice.

Under the high court’s decision Friday, Person can file for reinstatement after two years if he’s fully paid back the penalties and fees. He would be required to serve two years’ probation if he is reinstated.