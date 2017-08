BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — A western Nebraska woman has pleaded not guilty to embezzling about $32,000 from the former Sargent convenience store where she had worked.

36-year-old Cynthia Lowry entered the plea Thursday in Custer County District Court to a count of felony theft.

Court records say Lowry “cooked” several accounts for the Whoa N’ Go in Sargent from January through July 25 last year.

Her jury trial has been set for Feb. 12.