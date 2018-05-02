Western NE Woman Killed Husband, Then Herself 3 Days Later

LODGEPOLE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an investigation has determined that a Nebraska Panhandle woman shot to death her husband and then herself.

Deputies found the bodies of 51-year-old Michelle Lee Marlatt-Arledge and 52-year-old Mark Arledge at their Lodgepole home on April 19. The deputies had been sent there to investigate a report of elder abuse. A woman inside the home said, “Just a minute,” when deputies knocked on the front door. They entered after hearing a gunshot and found the bodies in separate rooms.

A news release from Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub said Tuesday that Mark Arledge is believed to have died three days earlier, after his wife shot him several times.