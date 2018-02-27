Western NE School Superintendent Charged With Assault On 8-Year-Old

OSHKOSH, Neb. (AP) — A western Nebraska school superintendent has been charged with the misdemeanor assault of an 8-year-old child.

Court records say 61-year-old Paula Sissel is scheduled to be arraigned April 5 in Garden County Court in Oshkosh. She and her attorney didn’t immediately return messages left Tuesday by The Associated Press.

It’s unclear whether the allegation concerns a student or some other child and what exactly happened to prompt the charge. The county prosecutor didn’t return a message.

District officials say Sissel remains in her post as superintendent of the Garden County Schools district.